Accused drug dealer caught operating out of Baton Rouge suburb; 1,000 fentanyl pills, 23 guns seized

BATON ROUGE - After weeks of investigating, deputies arrested an alleged drug dealer and confiscated more than $16,000 in cash, 1,000 fentanyl pills, 16 pounds of weed and 23 guns, two of which were reported stolen.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they executed a search warrant at Joshua Skal's home along Chasefield Avenue, just off Jefferson Highway.

The following items were confiscated:

- 1,014 Pressed Fentanyl Pills

- 1/4 Pound of Cocaine

- 16 Pounds of Marijuana

- 3,479 THC Vape Cartridges

- 17 Packages of THC Edibles

- 5.6 Pounds of THC Wax

- $16,462

- M&P handgun (.22)

- Smith & Wesson handgun (.40)

- 2 Taurus handguns (9mm)

- Walther handgun (.22)

- Ruger handgun (.380)

- Keltec handgun (.32)

- Smith & Wesson handgun (44 mag)

- Zedv rifle (.223) (reported stolen)

- Winchester shotgun (12 gauge)

- Black Rain rifle (.223)

- SKS rifle (7.62x39)

- PWS rifle (.223)

- Anderson Man rifle (.223)

- Optima Elite rifle (.45-70)

- Walther handgun (.22)

- Taurus handgun (.22)

- Highpoint handgun (9mm)

- Taurus handgun (.45) (reported stolen)

- PN handgun (.31)

- Ruger handgun (.380)

- Springfield (.45)

- Raven Arms handgun (.25)

- 1000’s of rounds of ammunition

- 3 flash bang type explosive devices

- Gas mask

Skal was booked for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, possession of a firearm with drugs and possession of a stolen gun.