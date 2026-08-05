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Deputies ask public to help identify person accused of using counterfeit money at St. Mary Parish businesses
MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish deputies are asking members of the public to help identify a person accused of using counterfeit currency at multiple local businesses.
The counterfeits were used at businesses during July. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage.
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
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