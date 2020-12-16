Deputies arrest trio of alleged package thieves who targeted Ascension neighborhoods

Javin Aguillard, Jeremiah Preston and John Vickers Jr.

PRAIRIEVILLE - A group of suspected package thieves was arrested Wednesday shortly after an apparent crime spree that spanned at least two Ascension Parish neighborhoods.

The sheriff's office says the three suspects, 21-year-old John Vickers Jr., 18-year-old Jeremiah Preston and 19-year-old Javin Aguillard, are all from the Gonzales area.

The three were arrested Wednesday after residents reported them stealing packages in the Shadows of Ascension subdivision and in another neighborhood on Fairmont Avenue. Deputies received details on the suspects' vehicle and tracked it down to the parking lot of a nearby car wash.

Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered several packages. Empty boxes were also found in a garbage can close by.

All three were booked on six counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft.

Deputies were able to find the rightful owners of most of the packages but ask anyone missing a delivery in that area to contact the sheriff's office.