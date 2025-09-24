88°
Deputies arrest brother of Darrow murder suspect, accuses him as accessory in killing of 18-year-old

1 hour 4 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 10:11 AM September 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DARROW — Ascension Parish deputies said Wednesday that they arrested a second suspect connected to the August killing of 18-year-old Ty’Jon Comery in Darrow.

Deputies said that 31-year-old Charles Ray Jackson Jr. was arrested Tuesday. Earlier this month, Charles Jackson's 17-year-old brother, Peyton Jackson, was arrested for the Aug. 28 murder of Comery on Brown Extension Road. 

The elder Jackson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

