88°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest brother of Darrow murder suspect, accuses him as accessory in killing of 18-year-old
DARROW — Ascension Parish deputies said Wednesday that they arrested a second suspect connected to the August killing of 18-year-old Ty’Jon Comery in Darrow.
Deputies said that 31-year-old Charles Ray Jackson Jr. was arrested Tuesday. Earlier this month, Charles Jackson's 17-year-old brother, Peyton Jackson, was arrested for the Aug. 28 murder of Comery on Brown Extension Road.
Trending News
The elder Jackson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 people shot at immigration detention facility in Dallas and the shooter...
-
Two dead after Amtrak train in Mardi Gras Line hits vehicle in...
-
Local organization remembers anniversary of Battle of Baton Rouge during American Revolution
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Fried Chicken Festival 5K Run/Walk in New Orleans
-
Trump administration cuts to the Upward Bound program will impact Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity