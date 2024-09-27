85°
Deputies are searching for two suspects in simple burglary

By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are searching for two people allegedly involved in a simple burglary. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said its deputies are searching for Chad Dunaway, 47, and Cassie Clement, 39. 

Dunaway is wanted for simple burglary and Clement is wanted for principal to simple burglary. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

