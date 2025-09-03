Deputies are looking for a woman accused of stealing packages from people's homes across EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE — Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish are searching for a woman who allegedly stole several packages from people's homes across the parish.

Deputies say that the woman was seen in several parts of the parish removing packages from residential porches and leaving in an older model SUV.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.