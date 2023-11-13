Departing BRPD chief talks 'BRAVE Cave,' search for replacement at Press Club on Monday

BATON ROUGE - Weeks after he was originally supposed to retire, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is still on the job until a replacement is named.

At a Press Club meeting Monday, Paul discussed the ongoing "BRAVE Cave" investigation, as well as the search for his replacement.

Currently, there are six federal lawsuits filed against BRPD for wrongdoings related to the makeshift interrogation warehouse and Street Crimes unit. According to Paul, BRPD's Internal Affairs Division is looking into 13 complaints against the department that involve strip searches, missing property and use of force.

As for the next BRPD chief, the list of potential candidates has been narrowed down to five people. The decision is now up to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who said she will repeat the process if she doesn't feel confident with the candidates.

When asked if there was one candidate he was hoping would be selected, Paul did not give a direct answer, but said all five officers on the list are highly qualified for the position.

"Every officer who is going through the process, I've promoted. So I am quite familiar with their body of work," Paul said.

Chief Paul added he is not looking for any new jobs in a different city. Once he retires, he hopes to spend more time with his family.