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Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer taken to hospital following Thursday crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon.
The Denham Springs Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. when the officer was riding along Florida Avenue Southwest and a car pulled out from Connie Drive in front of the motorcycle.
Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries.
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Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
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