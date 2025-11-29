67°
Denham Springs man killed in Livingston Parish crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on LA 1019 near Amite Church Road in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. and resulted in the death of 55-year-old John Cason of Denham Springs.
According to an investigation, Cason was driving a 2015 Mazda 3 north on LA 1019 when his vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling south on the road in a head-on collision.
Cason was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Nissan sustained moderate injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
