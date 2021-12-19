61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs man dies in hospital after motorcycle wreck on I-12

4 hours 8 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, December 18 2021 Dec 18, 2021 December 18, 2021 9:42 PM December 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man died Saturday in the hospital after getting in a wreck on the interstate Friday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 41-year-old John Stafford III was driving a motorcycle on westbound I-12 and rear-ended a truck Dec. 17 around 2:45 p.m.

Stafford III was taken to a hospital and died Saturday.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days