Denham Springs man accused of breaking into vehicles on multiple work sites arrested

2 hours 51 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DONALDSONVILLE — A 22-year-old accused of breaking into vehicles on work sites across Livingston Parish was arrested.

Xavier Strange was booked on three counts of vehicle burglary, deputies said Tuesday.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrest came after several vehicles were broken into at parking lots across the parish at multiple work sites. 

Additional charges are expected to be filed against Strange, deputies added.

