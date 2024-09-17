87°
Denham Springs man accused of breaking into vehicles on multiple work sites arrested
DONALDSONVILLE — A 22-year-old accused of breaking into vehicles on work sites across Livingston Parish was arrested.
Xavier Strange was booked on three counts of vehicle burglary, deputies said Tuesday.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrest came after several vehicles were broken into at parking lots across the parish at multiple work sites.
Additional charges are expected to be filed against Strange, deputies added.
