Denham Springs fire results in closure of Florida Boulevard; road now re-opened

3 hours 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, January 31 2024 Jan 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 4:07 PM January 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Florida Boulevard has now been re-opened in both directions.

-----

DENHAM SPRINGS - A fire at Womack's Head and Block Shop resulted in the closure of Florida Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Boulevard is currently shut down between River Run Drive and 4-H Club Road as a result of the fire.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

