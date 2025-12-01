Denham Springs family faces heartbreak after Thanksgiving fire destroys home, takes pets

DENHAM SPRINGS — Morgan and Matthew Windham are picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home on Thanksgiving night, leaving them heartbroken over the loss of their house and beloved pets.

The family says they were driving home from a family gathering when they noticed smoke coming from their street, and soon received the call that would change everything.

“I hit him, and I said, 'It's our house. We need to get back,'” Morgan said.

Their three children were not in the home, but their two cats, Perry and Bynx, and two dogs, Tucker and Moxi, were still inside.

“I didn't care about any of the stuff, like things can be replaced. I just cared about them,” Morgan said.

The cats didn't survive the fire. The dogs were rescued by firefighters but later died from their injuries.

“One of the firefighters actually needed medical assistance because he stayed in there longer, trying to get one of our dogs out, or both of our dogs, all of our animals, out,” Morgan said.

The loss has been especially difficult for the Windhams’ daughter.

“Those are her babies. Moxie, the German Shepherd, that was her dog,” Morgan said.

Now, walking through the remains of their once “forever home,” the Windhams are reminded of the life they built there.

“I know I'll have this feeling again, but I knew when I walked through this house initially that it was going to be our forever home. I could hear my kids laughing and playing and running through the house together,” Morgan said.

Despite the tragedy, the family has found hope in the support from their community.

“Seeing how everyone came together for us, it's helped so much,” the couple said.

That support has fueled their determination to rebuild.

“Build back better than before, just, you know, make it new. That's all it is,” Matthew said.

Though they’re still processing their loss, the Windhams want their neighbors and friends to know how much they appreciate their support.

“Words and thank yous do not equal enough of what we want to do for everyone to give back to the community,” Morgan said.

The Windhams have set up a GoFundMe to help with rebuilding and vet costs and to support their family during this difficult time.