Denham Springs City Council unanimously votes to install two surveillance cameras on utility poles

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Denham Springs City Council unanimously voted to approve the installation of two additional cameras that local police will use to expand their surveillance capabilities.

The advanced Site Spotter cameras will be installed by Entergy on utility poles, the agreement the council voted to approve says. A Denham Springs Police Department spokesperson said the location of the cameras is still being decided.

The city will use grants to pay the project's $21,000 cost, the spokesperson added.

"This technology will enhance our ability to respond quickly and help reduce crime in the area. While this process will take time, we are excited about the potential benefits of this advanced technology for our department," the spokesperson said.

During the Tuesday night council meeting, Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said that the two new multi-spectrum cameras — meaning multiple lenses per device — will expand the police department's fleet of cameras to seven.

He added that the Motorola cameras can be used to identify license plates if the department's needs call for it. The chief added that his detectives monitor the cameras, as well as having the footage stored for future use.

"It's for traffic-related stuff, as well as crimes," Walker added, noting that the cameras are, for the most part, like a residential surveillance system.