Denham Springs Animal Shelter overcrowded, seeks community help

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams, struggling to house more dogs than it can safely keep warm.

Staff say the recent surge in animals has pushed them past capacity, and they’re now asking the community for help.

“So they keep coming,” said Rachel Boutwell, the shelter’s director, describing the steady flow of incoming dogs.

In just the past few days, the shelter has taken in 20 new dogs, bringing their total to 90, more than double what they typically try to keep on site.

“Which may not be a whole lot to some larger parishes and shelters, but for a small shelter like ours, with limited space, it takes a toll on us,” Boutwell said.

Many of the dogs are living outside in kennels, a situation staff are desperate to avoid as temperatures drop. Normally, the shelter tries to stay under 50 dogs, but Boutwell says this year has been hectic.

“We’re hoping this time of year, especially with the nasty weather we’ve been having, is to try to get some of these dogs into a home, at least for a short period of time, let them get a stress break,” she said.

Boutwell says many animals end up at the shelter simply because they’re dropped off within their jurisdiction.

“A lot of people just say, ‘Oh, well, you’re no-kill. I’m going to go dump the dog there so they won’t kill it,’” she explained. “But we’d like to keep that no-kill status.”

The director says overcrowding leads to stressed animals and behavioral issues. “Cats and dogs are less stressed; they seem to do better. They seem happier. We don’t have as many dog fights,” she added.

Staff burnout is also a concern.

“We get burned out. You know, we really do. We love our jobs. We’re not here because we’re making a lot of money. We’re here because we love the animals,” Boutwell said.

The shelter also has a surplus of cats and is encouraging community members to foster animals. Fostering provides a temporary break for the dogs and cats, reduces stress for the shelter staff, and allows the animals to spend time in a home environment.

Fostering is free, and the shelter provides all necessary materials, including food. Those interested in helping can contact the Denham Springs Animal Shelter directly.