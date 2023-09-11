93°
DEMCO crew working to get lights back on after downed tree knocked over power lines in Central

Sunday, September 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A downed tree knocked out power to more than 800 DEMCO customers in Central on Sunday night. 

According to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran, the tree took down power lines when it fell along Frenchtown Road around 8 p.m.

DEMCO crews are in the area working to get customers out of the dark. As of 8:45, more than half of the customers had been reconnected. 

