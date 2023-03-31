80°
Latest Weather Blog
DC clerk stalls marriage over 'foreign' New Mexico ID card
Trending News
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A District of Columbia clerk refused to accept a New Mexico man's state driver's license for a marriage license because she and her supervisor believed New Mexico was a foreign country.
Gavin Clarkson told the Las Cruces Sun-News it happened Nov. 20 at the District of Columbia Courts Marriage Bureau as he tried to apply for a marriage license.
Clarkson says the clerk told him he needed an international passport to get the marriage license.
The clerk finally concluded New Mexico was a state after Clarkson objected three times and granted the license to Clarkson and his fiancee.
The D.C. courts system acknowledged the staff error to the Sun-News.
New Mexico was admitted into the U.S. as a state in 1912.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU arrives in Dallas for their Final Four match-up
-
Man working at polymer facility died after being crushed by forklift, officials...
-
Frustrated teachers demand better pay at tense Livingston school board meeting
-
Armed man held 5 people hostage at BR apartment before getting into...
-
Standoff draws huge law enforcement response on Gardere Lane