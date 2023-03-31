80°
DC clerk stalls marriage over 'foreign' New Mexico ID card

4 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 November 30, 2018 11:56 AM November 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A District of Columbia clerk refused to accept a New Mexico man's state driver's license for a marriage license because she and her supervisor believed New Mexico was a foreign country.
  
Gavin Clarkson told the Las Cruces Sun-News it happened Nov. 20 at the District of Columbia Courts Marriage Bureau as he tried to apply for a marriage license.
  
Clarkson says the clerk told him he needed an international passport to get the marriage license.
  
The clerk finally concluded New Mexico was a state after Clarkson objected three times and granted the license to Clarkson and his fiancee.
  
The D.C. courts system acknowledged the staff error to the Sun-News.
  
New Mexico was admitted into the U.S. as a state in 1912.

