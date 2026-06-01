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Cyclist dead following fatal hit-and-run along Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Winbourne Avenue early Sunday morning.
According to officers, the crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. when what detectives believe was a dark colored SUV traveling westbound along Winbourne Avenue struck a bicyclist.
Officers said 26-year-old Tyrese Singleton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-344-7867.
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