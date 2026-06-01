Cyclist dead following fatal hit-and-run along Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Winbourne Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to officers, the crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. when what detectives believe was a dark colored SUV traveling westbound along Winbourne Avenue struck a bicyclist.

Officers said 26-year-old Tyrese Singleton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-344-7867.