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Cyclist dead following fatal hit-and-run along Winbourne Avenue

1 hour 23 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 11:47 AM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Winbourne Avenue early Sunday morning. 

According to officers, the crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. when what detectives believe was a dark colored SUV traveling westbound along Winbourne Avenue struck a bicyclist. 

Officers said 26-year-old Tyrese Singleton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. 

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-344-7867.

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