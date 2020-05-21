CVS rolls out 2 new virus testing sites in Baton Rouge, 8 statewide

BATON ROUGE - CVS is opening two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge and a total of eight new sites statewide.

The capital city's new sites will be along Highland Road and on Bluebonnet Boulevard.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests, which will be given to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

Patients must also remember that they are required to remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

While in their vehicle they will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days

The new testing sites in Louisiana include:

-CVS Pharmacy, 5360 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

-CVS Pharmacy, 7777 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Suite 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

-CVS Pharmacy, 705 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506

-CVS Pharmacy, 2105 Cleary Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001

-CVS Pharmacy, 4401 South Claiborne, New Orleans, LA 70125

-CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

-CVS Pharmacy, 9194 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118

-CVS Pharmacy, 2103 Gause Boulevard East, Slidell, LA 70461

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.