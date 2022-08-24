80°
Latest Weather Blog
Cut Off man killed after firing at officers during domestic dispute investigation
CUT OFF - State police are investigating an officer-related shooting that left a man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute dead.
Around noon on Tuesday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and the Port Fouchon Harbor Police Department responded to reports of an armed man involved in a domestic incident along West 133rd Street. When officers arrived, someone around the home shot at them, and one of the officers with PFHPD shot back, injuring and ultimately killing 32-year-old Geraldo Reyes at the scene.
Louisiana State Police say no law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.
Trending News
The State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating, and the LSP Crime Laboratory is examining the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central unanimously approves $500,000 partnership with East Baton Rouge to clean Comite...
-
Litter clean up crew gifted 40 trash cans to place around Baton...
-
Sunshine Bridge closing for repairs this weekend after workers found cracked support
-
Metal in road pokes holes in dozens of tires, company responsible trying...
-
Juveniles expecting to transfer to Angola will wait a little longer
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning