Crews updating traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - Crews will be updating traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish over the coming week, officials said Monday.

A city-parish spokesperson said the lights will be in flash mode while workers update the firmware.

On Friday, dozens of traffic signals malfunctioned - creating gridlock at some of the busiest intersections in the city. Officials have not said if the firmware update is related to these issues.