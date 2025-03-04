58°
Crews updating traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish

2 hours 38 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 10:43 PM March 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews will be updating traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish over the coming week, officials said Monday. 

A city-parish spokesperson said the lights will be in flash mode while workers update the firmware. 

On Friday, dozens of traffic signals malfunctioned - creating gridlock at some of the busiest intersections in the city. Officials have not said if the firmware update is related to these issues. 

