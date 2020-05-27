77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash on I-10 at Siegen Lane leaves 3 injured

Wednesday, May 27 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a major crash on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.

The crash was first reported around 6:45 p.m. on I-10 eastbound at Siegen Lane. 

Authorities say at least three people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition.

Emergency crews blocked off the on-ramp near the crash as well as the two right lanes beside it on the interstate.

This is a developing story. 

