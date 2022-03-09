Court date reset for Alvin Kamara, others in Vegas case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas postponed until next month a hearing in an assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants — Darrin Young and Percy Harris — did not have to appear in court in person Tuesday while a prosecutor acknowledged that video evidence and witness statements are still being provided to their attorneys.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia reset the hearing for April 25.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl game before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14. Each faces felony charges of battery causing substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.

Young’s attorney, John Spilotro, said defense lawyers also were awaiting evidence relating to statements the men allegedly made in a limousine while returning to their hotels following the 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5 attack at an elevator of the rooftop Drai’s nightclub.