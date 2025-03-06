Coroner seeks help in identifying remains recovered 40 years ago

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying remains that were recovered 40 years ago.

In October of 1984, hunters found the remains near the bank of the West Pearl River on the Mississippi state line. The man was not immediately identified when the investigation first began and he has remained anonymous since.

As technology has improved, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has completed a DNA analysis and uploaded it to a database for missing persons, but no match has been identified.

In 2023, the LSU FACES Lab developed a sketch of what the man, believed to have been of mixed race and between 18 and 40 years old, may have looked like.

The man was also believed to have died several years prior to his remains' discovery, which could place his birth year anywhere between 1940 and 1975.

“Every decedent deserves an identity,” said the coroner Dr. Christopher Tape. “Cases may grow ‘cold’ but they are never ‘closed’ until we know the name of the person. His life mattered, and it didn’t stop mattering when he died. I hope someone may recognize the computer- aided likeness and contact us.”