Coroner identified 21-year-old shot and killed on 68th Avenue

Monday, April 01 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a reported shooting on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened early Monday morning and that the coroner was contacted shortly after 2 a.m.. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner later identified the victim as 21-year-old Jonathan Williams. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

