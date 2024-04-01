Coroner identified 21-year-old shot and killed on 68th Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a reported shooting on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue.

Emergency officials said the shooting happened early Monday morning and that the coroner was contacted shortly after 2 a.m.. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner later identified the victim as 21-year-old Jonathan Williams.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.