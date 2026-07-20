88°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker Police: 1 dead in shooting outside convenience store along Groom Road
BAKER — One person died in a shooting outside a convenience store along Groom Road, the Baker Police Department said Monday.
The shooting happened on Thursday in front of the Buffalo Food Mart, police said.
Detectives are still investigating and have asked the public for any information regarding the incident. Police ask anyone with helpful information to call 225-775-6000.
Trending News
"To protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are being released at this time," police said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana DOTD repairs three bridges across the state to extend road life
-
"Remain vigilant at all times," boaters urge caution after Amite River triple...
-
Amid ongoing corruption probe, state agents arrest man accused of defrauding EBR...
-
Man arrested for kidnapping is now person of interest in disappearances of...
-
MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: Sun, movement, and fresh food are some of the...