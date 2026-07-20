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Baker Police: 1 dead in shooting outside convenience store along Groom Road

2 hours 52 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 5:29 PM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — One person died in a shooting outside a convenience store along Groom Road, the Baker Police Department said Monday. 

The shooting happened on Thursday in front of the Buffalo Food Mart, police said. 

Detectives are still investigating and have asked the public for any information regarding the incident. Police ask anyone with helpful information to call 225-775-6000. 

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"To protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are being released at this time," police said. 

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