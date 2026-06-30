Companion Animal Alliance resumes dog adoptions following canine distemper outbreak

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance resumed dog adoptions on Tuesday after a closure due to an outbreak of canine distemper.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious virus that attacks dogs' respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. It can cause seizures, fever, partial or complete paralysis, and various other symptoms. Puppies younger than four months old are particularly at risk.

The outbreak was identified Friday, June 19. Dog adoptions were suspended.

Since then, the shelter has taken safety and cleaning measures under the guidance of shelter medicine experts and veterinary professionals to ensure the safety of its animals, according to CAA.

"Throughout this situation, every decision has been guided by the health and welfare of the animals in our care, the safety of our community's pets, and recommendations from shelter medicine experts, "Executive Director J.T. Hacket said in a statement.

CAA says these measures were effective, and it is safe to resume normal operations, including their weekly $10 adoption special on Tuesdays. Dogs that tested negative for canine distemper will be available to take home.