77°
Latest Weather Blog
Committee recommends $500,000 to move Confederate monument
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A planning committee in Caddo Parish has recommended setting aside up to $500,000 to move a Confederate monument.
News outlets report the Long Range Planning/Special Projects Committee of the Caddo Parish Commission made the decision at a meeting Monday. The full commission is expected to vote on the proposal in early December.
The monument stands outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport.
Parish attorney Donna Frazier wrote to the United Daughters of the Confederacy in late August saying the group had 90 days to remove the monument. In a statement and letter released Monday, the UDC said Frazier hadn't responded to a Sept. 5 letter from attorney Arthur Carmondy saying the 90-day notice is invalid.
Frazier told the Shreveport Times that she responded to the letter Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Private BR school cancels remaining classes this week due to flu concerns
-
Nearly nine months later, still few leads in woman's mysterious killing
-
Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal
-
DOJ details multiple cases of healthcare fraud around Baton Rouge area
-
College athletes could be paid under new California law; Should La. jump...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese