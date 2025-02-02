Comedian brings hope to community one joke at a time

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge comedian is using comedy to heal himself and the community.

After battling addiction and depression, comedian Brandon Bruffet tried to take his own life on New Year’s Day, 2024. He was saved by healthcare workers.

"That's when everything changed,” Bruffet said.

After surviving the dark moment, Bruffet’s story didn’t end. He found healing in comedy, and now is helping others overcome their mental health battles one joke at a time.

“It’s definitely the old cliche that laughter is the best medicine, but when we can laugh at the things that hurt us so much that means we conquered it,” Bruffet said.

He said most of his jokes hit on uncomfortable topics, shifting perspectives, and facing tough situations head-on.

Bruffet said a lot can change in a year. After booking multiple shows, he said he's focused on growing the comedy scene in Baton Rouge hosting open mic nights and helping others pursue their passion for comedy.

“We’re really trying to turn Baton Rouge comedy up for 2025. So for someone who didn’t want to see 2024, I’m really, really excited to see 2025. I’m so happy to be here because I almost missed it,” Bruffet said.

If you or others are struggling with suicidal thoughts, the national suicide hotline is 988.