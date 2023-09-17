92°
Coldplay to headline Super Bowl halftime show

7 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, December 03 2015 Dec 3, 2015 December 03, 2015 4:05 PM December 03, 2015 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Sandy Cohen
Image: Parlophone

LOS ANGELES - Coldplay is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

The game is set for Feb. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The British rock band, which is releasing a new album Friday, will perform during halftime of Super Bowl, according to a person familiar with the production who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

The NFL is due to announce the halftime performer Thursday night during the prime-time matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

