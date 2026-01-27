Cold weather leaves Baton Rouge drivers stranded, dead batteries blamed

BATON ROUGE — Freezing temperatures in the capital city created headaches for drivers, as dead car batteries left vehicles stranded and slowed down morning commutes.

Towing companies and AAA reported a surge in calls related to battery failures during the past few cold mornings.

Jeremy Minor, owner of Minor Towing & Recovery, said he has seen an unusual spike in battery-related breakdowns that he had not seen before in his 13 years of running the first-generation family business.

“It’s not that cold here normally. The past two or three days have been cold, and in that time, I think we’ve gotten 14 calls for that exact issue,” Minor said.

Older vehicles, or those not accustomed to cold starts, are most vulnerable. Minor said many drivers skip warming up their cars, which can strain batteries and engines, sometimes leaving them stranded on the road.

“Well, typically, people don’t allow their cars to warm up in cold weather. They just kind of crank and go,” he said.

Minor said you should warm your car up for at least 15 minutes before driving it. Even a single stalled car can ripple through traffic, causing delays for other drivers during the morning commute.

AAA also said battery failures are the top reason for roadside assistance calls during cold snaps.

“When we look at the number one reason people are calling AAA roadside assistance right now, it’s because they have a dead battery,” said Don Redman with AAA.

Officials recommend testing car batteries that are three years or older and letting vehicles warm up before hitting the road. Small precautions can help drivers avoid being stranded and prevent traffic slowdowns.

For commuters in Baton Rouge, a little preparation can mean the difference between a smooth ride and a long delay.