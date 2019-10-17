66°
Coast Guard searching for private plane that never arrived in Gonzales, likely crashed in Gulf of Mexico

2 hours 52 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 October 17, 2019 11:10 AM October 17, 2019 in Top Story
By: Jeremy Krail

GONZALES - The U.S. Coast Guard is combing the Gulf of Mexico for a small plane that never made its scheduled landing in Ascension Parish Wednesday.

The Coast Guard says the private aircraft piloted by Steven Schumacher of Missouri was scheduled to land in Gonzales around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. His family reported him missing later that night.

Officials say the last known location of Schumacher's Piper Aztec twin-engine plane was about 380 nautical miles south of Louisiana. His aircraft's tracking device suggests he was last recorded about 50 feet above the water. 

Schumcacher is believed to have been the only person on board.

The Mexican Navy is assisting in the search.

