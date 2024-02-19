Clyde Edwards-Helaire receives Heroism award for shielding teen during mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Former LSU star and current Kansas City Chiefs running back was given a Heroism Award for shielding a teenage fan amid a mass shooting that happened during a parade celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

WWL-TV in New Orleans reports Edwards-Helaire reportedly shielded a teenager named Zach from nearby gunfire when the shooting erupted.

The award comes from The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, founded in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school at Uvalde Elementary.

The foundation also honored Trey Filter, a Kansas resident who tackled, disarmed, and detained one of the shooters at the Kansas City parade until law enforcement arrived.