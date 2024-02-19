62°
Latest Weather Blog
Clyde Edwards-Helaire receives Heroism award for shielding teen during mass shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Former LSU star and current Kansas City Chiefs running back was given a Heroism Award for shielding a teenage fan amid a mass shooting that happened during a parade celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
WWL-TV in New Orleans reports Edwards-Helaire reportedly shielded a teenager named Zach from nearby gunfire when the shooting erupted.
The award comes from The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, founded in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school at Uvalde Elementary.
Trending News
The foundation also honored Trey Filter, a Kansas resident who tackled, disarmed, and detained one of the shooters at the Kansas City parade until law enforcement arrived.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRG Survivor Series: Local woman has surprise attack shortly after the birth...
-
Bakery on Florida Boulevard reportedly broken into overnight; owner says this isn't...
-
Sunday Journal - The Message of Lent
-
Sheriff deputies shortage causing major issues around the state
-
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opens public Whooping Crane art exhibit