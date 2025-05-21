78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clinton man struck, killed while standing in front of truck during early morning crash

3 hours 28 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 3:04 PM May 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — A 62-year-old Clinton man was killed after an early Wednesday morning crash on La. 63 in East Feliciana Parish.

Gregory Chenevert was standing in front of a stalled truck in the eastbound lane of La. 63 just past a curve near La. 67 when the truck was hit by another truck driving east. The truck Chenevert was standing in front of then struck and killed him, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers added that Chenevert did not have hazard lights on when the other truck hit him.

The driver of the truck that struck Chenevert was uninjured, troopers said. Impairment is not suspected, but state police did collect toxicology samples.

Trending News

"(The) investigation is still ongoing, but for now, nothing is pending," an LSP spokesman said when asked about whether the driver faces charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days