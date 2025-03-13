83°
Classic Cars 4 Christmas Crusade parade in Gonzales canceled due to weather

4 hours 8 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 1:22 PM March 13, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Classic Cars 4 Christmas Crusade parade in Gonzales scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The parade, which helped fundraise for the sheriff's Christmas Crusade and Community Initiatives, was canceled due to Saturday's inclement weather forecast.

The parade has not been rescheduled yet.

