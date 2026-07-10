Class action lawsuit filed against LA Force Soccer Club following dispute with Ascension Parish

GEISMAR - A class action lawsuit was filed against the LA Force soccer club following a dispute with the parish, court documents show.

According to court records, 20 people are currently named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, with the soccer club, GeoSport Lighting and Ascension Parish being named defendants.

The petition said that lighting structures put up by the GeoSport were 90 feet above ground level, which were "90 feet above ground level -- substantially taller than the lighting found objectionable by Louisiana courts in prior nuisance litigation."

The suit also says the lighting causes "intense artificial illumination" to shine directly into home, yards, bedrooms and living spaces of the plaintiffs during nighttime hours. Additionally, the plaintiffs said the commercial operations generate "excessive and unreasonable noise."

Ascension Parish is included in the lawsuit because the parish "should have known" that the venue is being operated in violation of "applicable zoning classifications, building codes and/or land use ordinances."

"Despite actual or constructive knowledge of these violations, Ascension Parish failed to take enforcement action to compel compliance with applicable zoning and building code requirements," the suit said.

Previously, a judge ruled Louisiana Force could use the new facility after Ascension Parish tried blocking the opening over a permitting issue; Ascension Parish Government filed a temporary restraining order on the club, saying at the time the club installed exterior lights without a permit.

A hearing is set for Aug. 6, 2026.