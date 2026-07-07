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Civil case involving Metro Councilman continues

1 hour 39 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 6:40 PM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - A case involving Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. and his ex-neighbor was continued without a date at the 19th Judicial District Court.

Tuesday's hearing was to determine court costs. Dunn's attorney, Edmond Jordan, was not in attendance.

In March, Dunn was ordered to pay $20,725.38 in restitution after a dispute over a property line, a fence and a cabana. Donna and Eugene Michelli sued Dunn, and say the unpermitted construction caused their home to flood in May 2021. 

A judgement in the case was signed on June 5. Dunn's attorney has submitted a prefiled motion to appeal the case, which has been ongoing for several years. 

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Dunn is expected in court this Thursday for an arraignment in a separate case. Dunn was indicted earlier this year after allegedly pocketing money in a scheme involving the Capital Area Transit System, or CATS.

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