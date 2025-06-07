City wide yard sale in Ponchatoula brings visitors, community together

PONCHATOULA -- In Ponchatoula, a city-wide yard sale Saturday offered shoppers a map of homes and businesses around the city that were clearing out stuff and welcoming in visitors.

Founder Brenda Ernst said she got the idea in Breaux Bridge.

"I'm sitting here watching this Highway 22, it goes straight to every street. I came up with the idea, it took me about six months to get it approved. People love it," Ernst said.

Ernst says the city-wide yard sale started back around 2009. Now it brings in visitors from all around the area.

Sheena Batiste came from Covington.

"When I came for the Strawberry Festival, I had seen the flyers. So far so good, we went to several shops and enjoyed the scenery out here as well," she said.

For the residents of Ponchatoula, it's a great way to showcase the community.

"I specialize in mancave, shecave stuff. I have probably close to 1,500 toy trucks among other things. A lot of signs," Mike Whitlow said.

Some people had been participating in the city-wide yard sale for years, while others were participating for the first time.

"So I make bracelets and I make rocks to sell, and it's a lot of hard work. Literal blood, sweat, and tears," first-time vendor Amiyah Wells said.

With clothing, games, paintings, home decor and more, people had lots of chances to find something they enjoyed.

"We've bought a nightstand, we've bought a cast iron pot, some Halloween decorations, costumes, beanie babies, dog clothes," Shopper Ashley Williams said.

Despite the heat Saturday, shoppers were determined to find a good bargain.

"Yeah, I leave my car running and jump in now and then. When you see five or six houses, I'm like right I'll leave the air on. We'll jump in and out of the car," Williams said.

One of the vendors told WBRZ he's trying to organize a Hwy. 22 yard sale that would stretch from St. Tammany to Livingston.