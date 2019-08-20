92°
City sues to remove Confederate monument, citing free speech

3 hours 21 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 August 20, 2019 2:03 PM August 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Virginia-Pilot
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Virginia's second largest city is suing the state in an attempt to remove an 80-foot Confederate monument from its downtown.
  
The city of Norfolk's suit was filed Monday in federal court and targets a Virginia law that prevents the removal of war memorials.
  
The suit claims the city's free speech rights are being violated because it's being forced to project a message it no longer supports. The 1907 monument was erected at a time when the South was being romanticized and slavery was de-emphasized.
  
Council members voted in 2017 to move the monument to a cemetery.
  
University of Virginia law professor Richard Schragger said Norfolk is employing a relatively novel and untested legal strategy in federal court. The main legal question is whether cities have free speech rights.
