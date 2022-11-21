City of Plaquemine's parks closed again for vandalism

PLAQUEMINE - City Park in Plaquemine has been closed again after a public restroom was vandalized.

City officials said a men's restroom was trashed: mirror's shattered, tissue and soap dispensers ripped off the wall and trash thrown around the area.

Police said they are checking cameras that were recently installed after the last bout of vandalism in late October. Two juveniles were arrested after they were connected to setting cars on fire in the public parks.

Mayor Ed Reeves said vandalism at the parks has cost the city well over $10,000 for repairs.