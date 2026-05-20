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Chuck Wagon Gang marks 90th anniversary with special concert at Old Governor's Mansion

1 hour 12 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 10:41 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A special concert at the Old Governor's Mansion marked the 90 anniversary of the Chuck Wagon Gang.

The group got its start in 1936 and built a following across the South over the decades. Band leader Shaye Smith is the granddaughter of former Gov. Jimmie Davis.

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Guests at the concert were also offered a tour of artifacts relating to Davis. The Chuck Wagon Gang is currently in the middle of a two-week tour, with their next stop in Texas.

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