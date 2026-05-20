73°
Latest Weather Blog
Chuck Wagon Gang marks 90th anniversary with special concert at Old Governor's Mansion
BATON ROUGE — A special concert at the Old Governor's Mansion marked the 90 anniversary of the Chuck Wagon Gang.
The group got its start in 1936 and built a following across the South over the decades. Band leader Shaye Smith is the granddaughter of former Gov. Jimmie Davis.
Trending News
Guests at the concert were also offered a tour of artifacts relating to Davis. The Chuck Wagon Gang is currently in the middle of a two-week tour, with their next stop in Texas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NAACP calls for boycott of Southern college sports programs over voting rights
-
Ascension Parish Schools implementing mandatory transparent bag policy for students starting in...
-
2une In Previews: Annual career fair returning to Baker
-
Ascension Parish says plans for La. 929, La. 930 roundabout project no...
-
Swim instructors, health experts encourage swim safety as summer approaches
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
LSU baseball makes final push to save their season
-
LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances...
-
Southern baseball enters SWAC tournament hot, wins 15th straight SWAC game to...