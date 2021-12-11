Child among two killed in drive-by shooting near LSU Friday

BATON ROUGE - A man and his 5-year-old nephew were killed after their car was fired upon along the levee near LSU's campus Friday night.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on River Road near Gourrier Avenue. According to a BRPD spokesperson, a vehicle pulled up alongside the victims' car on the highway and opened fire on the four occupants inside.

Michael Riley, 22, died at the scene, and a boy was rushed to a hospital. That child, identified Saturday as 5-year-old Carson Riley, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Both victims were in the backseat of the car.

A massive police presence gathered in the area of the incident, blocking off the roadway for hours and investigating the bullet-riddled vehicle, which was left in a grassy area along the levee.

A day after the shooting, area residents were shocked by the tragedy.

Patrick Garrett and Jonathan Ellis, two LSU students who live off Brightside Drive and River Road spoke to WBRZ about their initial reaction to the shooting.

"We were freaking out. We didn't know what was going on," Patrick Garrett said.

"It sounded like gun-shots, pow, pow, pow, pow. It's was like 15-shots rattled off. It was a good amount," Garrett added.

Upon learning that two people lost their lives during the shooting, one a child, Ellis said, "(It's)Pretty sad. It's terrible. It's crazy to hear that."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement concerning the tragedy:

"Tonight two individuals were victims in a drive-by shooting; one of them was a 3-year-old child. While details are still unfolding, my heart goes out to the families of the victims. Perpetrators of the violence we are experiencing must be apprehended and held accountable for their actions. This reprehensible behavior must cease. Families and neighborhoods deserve to live in peace."

Police have not released any other information on a potential motive or suspect in the killings.