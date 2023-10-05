Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus dies at 80, family confirms

Credit to Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO - Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California, according to his family.

Butkus, who played linebacker for the Bears from 1965-1973, was a two NFL Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time Pro Bowler, and was voted five times First Team All-Pro and three times Second Team All-Pro.

He was voted both into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame.

The Butkus family issued the following statement via the Bears' Twitter account:

