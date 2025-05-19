83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Charlie's Place opening Baker location

3 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 4:39 PM May 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Charlie's Place Activity & Respite Center

BAKER - Charlie's Place, an adult activity and respite center for people affected by Alzheimer's, is cutting the ribbon on their third location on Thursday. 

The newest Charlie's Place will be in Baker and share a building with the City of Baker's Community Engagement Center. 

Trending News

Caregivers say that the new facility will be the biggest they have opened and will be able to serve three times the number of clients that the Baton Rouge center does. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days