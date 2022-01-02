Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week 17: NFL

Only two more weeks of the NFL regular season. This year we have a record of 72-50-2, but we haven't gone 5-0 yet. Before the regular season ends I want to change that.

1. Rams -6

The Rams are playing really good football right now, especially on the defensive side of the ball. LA has 4 and a row and is playing a banged up Ravens team. Last week we saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals throw for 525 yards in a big win. I really don't have much confident in Baltimore especially with Lamar Jackson out. Rams by a score or more.

2. Bengals +4

This is definitely the surprise pick of the week. The Chiefs are red hot and could be the number one seed if they win out. But I am going with the Bengals +4 at home. Joe Burrow just set a franchise record for passing yards last week, and Cincy seems very confident. I like them at home, getting a playoff type win.

3. Browns -3.5

The Browns have lost some heartbreaking games this year. The team lost the last two games by a combined 4 points. Now out of the playoff race, they could end the career of Ben Roethlisberger. Many reports are that this will be Big Ben's final home game. I think the Browns are the better team, and that the Steelers are going to be out-matched.

4. Under 52 Cowboys vs Cardinals

Usually I go the other way with these two teams. But I respect the Cardinals defense not to take the under. 52 points is a lot of points in a NFL game, especially for one of the best defenses in all of football.

5. Over 44 Falcons at Bills

The Bills are getting hot at the right time. Beating the Pats last week by double digits and starting to have some consistent offensive production. Atlanta is somehow still in the playoff race, but they will need to keep up with Buffalo's offense in this one. Take the over.