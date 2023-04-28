81°
Latest Weather Blog
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
BATON ROUGE - With the NBA Playoffs heating up, here are our Channel 2's Best Bet$:
1. Lakers -4.5 (Friday)
2. Suns Moneyline +120 (Saturday)
3. Heat Moneyline +155 (Sunday)
Trending News
Watch the Video above to see why...
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville hold-up caught on video; gunmen robbed smoke shop on Airline Highway
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
Two suspects sought after police chase ended in crash; one person in...
-
Dozens of massage establishments suspected of being linked to sex trafficking in...
-
Police: Robber pinned LSU student, exposed himself during carjacking just off campus
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring