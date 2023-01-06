Channel 2's Best Bet$: National Championship | Week 18 NFL

BATON ROUGE - It's Championship Weekend in College Football, and we have a lot of important matchups with playoff implications. Here are this week's Best Bet$:

1. Bengals: -7

The Bengals went through a really traumatic event with Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field. The NFL community's thoughts and prayers are with him. The Bengals have a lot to play for this week, and I think they will get an important win over the Ravens. Lamar Jackson is out for the Ravens, and I really don't see anywhere they can keep up with Joe Burrow and the boys.

2. Under: 40.5 Browns vs Steelers

Staying in the NFL with the Steelers and Browns, Pittsburgh is still in the playoff race, while the Browns have been out. But what I like in this game is the under. Both defenses have been really good as of late, holding teams to under 20 points in each of their last five games. I really don't see this one reaching 40 and a half points.

3. Packers: 4.5

While I would love to see Dan Campbell and the Lions in the postseason, I don't see the Packers losing this game. Green Bay has won four in a row and are trying to clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC.

4. TCU: +12.5/Over 63.5 Points

The game we've all been waiting for: the National Championship between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs shocked some people last week by beating Michigan, and Georgia just got past Ohio State in maybe the greatest College Football Playoff game ever. I do believe the Bulldogs will repeat as champs, but TCU and Max Duggan will keep it close. I expect a lot of offensive firepower, as well.