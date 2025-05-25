'Changed the world:' George Floyd's family reflects on his legacy five years after his death

George Floyd's family reflected on his legacy and called again for police reform during a press conference on Sunday to mark the five-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

The press conference took place outside the Houston, Texas cemetery where Floyd is buried and followed a private memorial that was held there by the family.

“I feel like it took nine minutes and 29 seconds to change the world, but it takes for us to be the change that we want to see,” said Floyd’s niece Brooke Williams, who also called on the community to engage politically and vote for local officials who support police reform and social justice efforts.

Floyd’s death, which was ruled a homicide, sparked widespread backlash after a video went viral of then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020.

Derek Chauvin was ultimately convicted on multiple charges stemming from Floyd's death and was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison. Three other officers who participated in the incident were also found guilty of related charges and sentenced to prison.

“My uncle changed the world,” Floyd’s great niece, Arianna Delane, said on Sunday, reflecting on the international movement that was sparked after his death, which included protests and calls for police reform and accountability.

The protests in 2020 also refocused the national spotlight on other Black men and women who died following or during police-involved incidents. The backlash led the U.S. Department of Justice to launch several probes into police departments across the country to investigate alleged misconduct.

The five-year anniversary of Floyd’s death came days after the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday that it is moving to drop police reform agreements, known as consent decrees, that the Biden-era department reached with the cities of Louisville, Kentucky and Minneapolis.

The agreements, which had yet to be certified by federal judges when Trump took office in January, were born out of probes launched after the 2020 police killings of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the latter of whom was shot and killed on March 13, 2020 during a botched raid by Louisville police officers. The consent decrees were intended to address Justice Department findings of alleged systemic unconstitutional policing and civil rights violations.

In announcing the decision, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon on Wednesday claimed that Biden administration officials relied on "faulty legal theories" and "cherry-picked" statistics in order to accuse departments of widespread misconduct. She further claimed that consent decrees can increase bureaucracy for police, which she said makes recruiting and retaining officers more difficult.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the families of Floyd and Taylor, also spoke during the Sunday press conference, criticizing the Trump administration for what he said was backing away from enforcing police reform on the federal level. He also called out the Justice Department for what he described as efforts to “minimize and roll back the incremental progress” that was made after Floyd was killed.

"Their efforts to try to make the world unsee what we saw on this day five years ago will not be judged kindly by history," Crump said.

Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s 11-year-old daughter, reflected on her father’s legacy in an interview with ABC station KTRK in Houston, saying that his death has defined her life’s purpose.

"I want to help people," she said, adding that her father’s memory still lives with her and that she knows that she is "going to see [him] again one day."