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Central Police trying to identify man with information about hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot

52 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 1:57 PM April 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — Police in Central are trying to identify a man who may have information about a hit-and-run that happened in the parking lot of Walmart. 

Central Police said the hit-and-run happened at the Walmart along Sullivan Road on Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or who the man may be is asked to call (225) 367-1254.

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