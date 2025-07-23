94°
Central Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road, road reopened

2 hours 42 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 2:52 PM July 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - Greenwell Springs Road between Wax Road and Hooper Road closed after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday; it since reopened.

The crash happened around the 21500 block and officials do not have a condition for the person who was hit.

No other information is immediately available.

